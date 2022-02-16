Oppenheimer Continues Investment Banking Growth Momentum With Appointment Of Jason Fenton As Co-Head, Healthcare Equity Capital Markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings OPY – today announced the continued build-out of its Healthcare Investment Banking practice with the appointment of Jason Fenton as Co-Head of Healthcare Equity Capital Markets, based in New York. In this newly created role, Mr. Fenton will report to Peter Bennett, Head of Equity Capital Markets.
Mr. Bennett said, "We are pleased to welcome Jason to our Healthcare Equity Capital Markets Group. Jason brings an exceptional depth of experience and extensive relationships in the biotech and life sciences sectors, at a time when this segment of our economy is positioned for accelerated growth. As a healthcare-focused investment banker with over 20 years of experience, Jason is the right person at the right time for this role and our broader healthcare sector activities. Jason's previous work in deal origination, capital markets advisory, as well as capital raising – including his deep, trusted relationships with corporate issuers and institutional investors will augment our firm's leadership in healthcare investment banking."
Mr. Fenton was most recently Head of Healthcare Capital Markets at Cowen and Company, where he focused on healthcare capital markets, and raised tens of billions of dollars for companies in the healthcare sector. He has advised emerging healthcare companies on equity financings, including IPOs, Confidentially Marketed Public Offerings, PIPEs, Follow-on Financings, and Private Placements.
Mr. Fenton said, "I am very excited to join the Healthcare Equity Capital Markets Group, led by seasoned veterans in the field who have decades of experience in executing transactions. Healthcare remains poised for continued innovation and growth, and remains one of the most attractive investment areas. Oppenheimer's corporate clients know they have a trusted advisor in the firm and rely on us to secure the capital they need to fund R&D that leads to meaningful medical breakthroughs. The firm's leadership has clearly identified healthcare as an area of growth, and I am honored to be joining a team committed to driving the success of companies and institutional investors in this space."
Launch of Annual Healthcare Conference; Record Growth in Investment Banking
The appointment of Mr. Fenton to this role comes ahead of the firm's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference in March. The leadership addition and the Annual Healthcare Conference collectively underscore Oppenheimer's ongoing commitment to the continued expansion of its global investment banking capabilities. The firm's healthcare investment banking activities delivered a record year in 2021, with bookrun deal volume up 36% last year, while average deal size increased 46%.
Oppenheimer has successfully closed 33 healthcare M&A deals valued at a total of $6.4 billion over the past three years, as the firm's investment banking business delivered a record quarter and a record year in 2021, two years in a row. Mr. Fenton and the other members of his group will work in concert with Oppenheimer's leading middle-market M&A and equity capital markets capabilities – while also leveraging the strengths of the firm's equity research platform to drive continued growth in the healthcare segment.
Mr. Bennett concluded, "Oppenheimer continues to be one of the most active middle-market banks on Wall Street for global firms in need of U.S. market access, including the healthcare sector. As our investment banking business generates record performance, we see multiple opportunities to facilitate M&A transactions and capital raising that creates the next generation of healthcare industry leaders."
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.
Media Contacts:
Elizabeth Shim / Joseph Kuo
Haven Tower Group
424 317 4861 or 424 317 4851
eshim@haventower.com or jkuo@haventower.com
SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.