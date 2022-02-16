UBC Millwrights - Training for the Future of Industry

CLARINGTON, ON, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - On the 1st of February UBC Millwright Local 2309 received an Emergency Power Generator (EPG) unit from Ontario Power Generation (OPG). The gas-turbine generator had been in service at the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station (DNGS) playing a vital role in the station's safety systems in case of an emergency.
Recognizing the significant opportunity to expand the training curriculum and work opportunities for its members, Millwright Local 2309 partnered with OPG, ES Fox, Aecon & Mammoet to make this a successful collaborative effort.
"We actively acknowledge the value of our contractor-client partner relationships and continually seek out innovative ways to enhance our members skillsets." said Drew Chittenden, Business Manager of Local 2309.
The repurposed turbine-generator will aid in providing courses focused on safety, productivity and technical skills development such as advanced rigging, optical levelling and alignment, torquing procedures and industry leading best practices for foreign material exclusion (FME) and correct component verification (CCV).
"There is no question that this equipment will further enhance the programs offered by our Department of Training and Education (DET) and aligns well with the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario's (MRCO) 4 Pillar strategic growth plan agenda." stated John Baker, Business Representative of Local 2309.
The EPG is slated to be installed at Local 2309's new training centre in Port Hope, ON. when construction has been finalized.
About UBC Millwright Local 2309 – Toronto
UBC Millwright Local 2309 is one of eight affiliated Local Unions of The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO), United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across the Province of Ontario.
We represent thousands of women and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery.
UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.
