AuntMinnie.com launches revamped Imaging Leaders Community with support from Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiology portal AuntMinnie.com, part of Science and Medicine Group, today announced the relaunch of its Imaging Leaders Community with support from women's imaging firm Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc.

The Imaging Leaders Community is a special section of AuntMinnie.com dedicated to covering the emerging trends and key opinion leaders that are reshaping medical imaging. From the emergence of value-based care to the latest regulatory changes, the Imaging Leaders Community gives radiology professionals the valuable insights they need to make their practices more efficient.

Delphinus is the developer of the SoftVue 3D Whole Breast Ultrasound Tomography System, intended to serve as an adjunct to digital mammography for screening asymptomatic women with dense tissue. SoftVue was granted premarket approval (PMA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October 2021.

"We believe our SoftVue 3D Whole Breast Ultrasound Tomography System provides a breakthrough solution for dense breast imaging, and AuntMinnie.com and the Imaging Leaders Community is an outstanding opportunity to support continuous advancement of patient care. As a dedicated resource for emerging technologies and trends, this community is a perfect fit for our innovations and the benefits they deliver," said Mark J. Forchette, president and CEO of Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc.

"We are pleased to have the support of Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc. to enable us to continue to provide this valuable content to our members as part of the Imaging Leaders Community," said Brian Casey, editor in chief of AuntMinnie.com. "Both AuntMinnie and Delphinus share the common goal of enabling radiology professionals to deliver better care to their patients."

The Imaging Leaders Community is available on AuntMinnie.com at leaders.auntminnie.com.

About AuntMinnie.com

AuntMinnie.com is the leading website for news, education, and interaction for radiology professionals. Rich in timely, dynamic content and customer-centered products and services, AuntMinnie.com is designed to enhance the professional lives of its members and help them deliver better patient care. AuntMinnie.com is part of Science and Medicine Group.

About Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Novi, MI, Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc. is a pioneering medical imaging company that has developed SoftVue, featuring the first circular array transducer technology. The patented technology is a 3D whole-breast ultrasound tomography system that delivers no radiation, requires no compression, and images the entire breast with a single scan.



