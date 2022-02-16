Haul Keeps U.S. Supply Chain Flowing By Putting Truckers At The Wheel

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haul, the platform putting truckers at the wheel by connecting CDL drivers to trucking companies with assignments, today announces the closing of a $10 million injection led by B Capital Group. Trucking is the lifeblood of the U.S. economy, and the supply chain is hurting because of a severe driver shortage (a historic low estimated by the American Trucking Association at more than 80,000 drivers). Haul gives truckers the freedom of choice of assignment type, schedule, pay visibility, and immediate access to earned wages, and meets the needs of fleet operators who rely on skilled drivers to keep the supply chain flowing.

This new round of financing also comes from leaders in supply chain and marketplace technology, including previous funders, Hack VC, Next Coast Ventures, Pipeline Capital Partners, RPM Ventures, Value Chain Ventures, as well as new funders, Bam Elevate, FJ Labs, WTI and angel investor Will Redd (cofounder of ZipRecruiter).

Since its initial $3 million Seed financing last year, Haul's revenue has grown 30 percent month over month. This new injection of funding allows Haul to quadruple product, engineering, and operations teams, which will provide the support to further grow existing markets in California and launch new markets in Texas, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

The Need for Haul

Fewer than ten percent of the 3.6 million U.S. CDL drivers own their own trucks, as the majority drive for fleet operators who supply the truck with each job. Skilled drivers are unwilling to commit to the constraints of driving full-time for one employer, instead, they want the freedom of driving for many. Since a fleet is only as valuable as the hours it spends on the road, fleet operators turn to Haul for the key ingredient: drivers. Haul provides trucking companies a platform that allows them to connect with a pool of vetted, on-demand drivers to operate their trucks.

"We are driver-obsessed and we're using that focus to reimage what a job in trucking means for today's CDL driver," said Timothy-James Henry, cofounder and CEO. "Drivers love us because they get the flexibility and benefits of driving for rideshare platforms with the return of putting their valuable commercial driver's license skills to use. It costs $18 billion annually for fleet operators to credential, drug test, and document drivers when people move from job to job, so they value how we eliminate that turnover cost through interoperable driver profiles on a single platform."

How It Works

Haul's platform is an enterprise software system and cloud-based mobile application that instantly matches CDL truck drivers and assignments.

For the Driver



Mobile First: For drivers, Haul is a mobile-first platform, from the CDL application process to online remote safety training to orientation, all can be done remotely via the convenience of the mobile app. Haul's mobile app gives CDL truck drivers control on the go with access to their interoperable profile to apply and accept assignments, clock in and out online to track their earnings and hours. The app is available on Google Play and Apple App Store for download now.

for download now. InstantPay: InstantPay allows Haul drivers to cash out their daily earnings the moment they finish a daily shift, a major gig economy feature Haul brings to trucking for the first time. Through the Haul app, a driver can see the number of hours they can expect to work alongside the pay they will be receiving for those hours. Once the hours are approved, payment is transferred near instantaneously into the driver's bank account.

Language Accessibility: Haul's platform is localized in seven languages most used by CDL drivers - English, Chinese, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Tagalog.

For the Fleet Operator



Fleet Portal: The Fleet Portal provides partners with an easy way to instantly connect with thousands of drivers, review driver's qualifications, approve hours, and communicate with Haul drivers. Unlike CDL employment agencies, Haul offers fleet partners firms the technology and software to create their own marketplaces in which internal employees are given the option to claim shifts before they're broadcasted to local, external Haul professionals.

"The recent surge in supply chain bottlenecks, logistical issues, and factory shutdowns during the Covid pandemic has shown us the vital nature of all facets of supply chain technology, " said Gabe Greenbaum, General Partner at B Capital Group. "Haul has the power to unlock the scale potential of the CDL driver workforce, through their innovative marketplace and SaaS platform. This could help reduce one of the most critical problems in today's supply chain and trucking fleets."

For information about partnering with Haul, to request a demo and to view open career opportunities, please visit https://www.haulwith.us. Drivers can download the mobile app on Google Play and Apple App Store.

About Haul

Haul is the platform putting truckers at the wheel, connecting drivers with commercial driver's licenses (CDL) to trucking companies with assignments. Haul gives truckers the freedom of choice of assignment type, schedule, pay visibility, and immediate access to earned wages, and meets the needs of fleet operators who rely on skilled drivers to keep the U.S. supply chain flowing. Created by Uber Freight alumni, Haul is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver. For more information, visit https://haulwith.us.

Media Contact

Jennifer Parson, https://haulwith.us, 415.377.3158, haul@thekeypr.com

SOURCE Haul