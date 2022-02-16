Global Robotics Technologies and Markets, 2020-2021 & 2021-2026 - Leveraging Artificial Intelligence/Software in Robotics & Increasing Government Funding and Spending

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotics: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for robotics is estimated to increase from $55.8 billion in 2021 to $91.8 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
- The global market for industrial robots is estimated to increase from $28.0 billion in 2021 to $42.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
- The global market for professional service robots is estimated to increase from $12.6 billion in 2021 to $25.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The market growth outlook for robotics is strongly positive with significant growth potential for robotics in the automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, healthcare, and defense segments. There is mounting pressure from end-user industries globally, however, to further reduce prices; improve the features, efficiency and operability of robotics; and maximize the return on investment.
At the same time, increasing investment in the modernization of production facilities in emerging markets is contributing toward market growth.
Major players in the market are ABB Group, FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp., among others.
The Report Includes:
- 34 data tables and 36 additional tables
- An updated review of the global markets for robotics technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the global robotics market size, and corresponding market share analysis by type of robot, robot-performed task, product group, technology, end-use industry, and geographic region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, restraints and other forces affecting the progress of this market
- Assessment of major market drivers and opportunities estimating current and future demand for robotic products, and key enabling technologies, and COVID-19 impact on the robotics industry
- Discussion of key technology developments, latest trends, and other influential factors such as research-and-development capability, installed base, branding, and ecosystem influence and partnerships
- Information on upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecasting this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, and regulatory and legislative issues currently focused on robotics industry ecosystem
- Review of robotics-related patent activity, recent re-issued U.S. patents, and a look into the technologically significant robotic patents
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global manufacturers of robotic parts and technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Major Trends in the Robotics Technologies Market
- Industry 4.0
- 3D Printing for Robotics
- Flexibility in the Installation of Industrial Robots
- 3D Vision Technology Offers New Growth Path to Autonomous Mobile Robots
- Market Drivers
- Leveraging Artificial Intelligence/Software in Robotics
- Increasing Government Funding (Research) and Spending (Defense and Non-defense)
- Rising Demand for Collaborative Robots (COBOTs)
- Increasing Trend Toward Automation Across Various End-User Applications
- Market Restraints
- Increase in Import Tariffs on Raw Materials Used in Manufacturing Robots
- High Investment/Installation Costs
- Market Opportunities
- Rise in Smart Transportation
- Rise in Geriatric Population across the Developed Nations
- Rising Demand for Infrastructure
- COVID-19 Impact
- Insights from Key Opinion Leaders
Chapter 4 Robotics Technologies
- Basic Technologies
- Actuation
- Calibration
- Configuration
- Control and Motion Control
- End-of-Arm Tools
- Learning
- Manipulation
- Missions, Tasks and Processes
- Power Management
- Sensing and Sensors
- Advanced Technologies
- Adaptation
- Autonomy
- Cognition
- Collaborative Robots
- Collision Avoidance
- Dependability
- Interaction--Human and Robot
- Interaction--Robot and Robot
- Locomotion
- Knowledge Systems
- Localization
- Materials
- Navigation
- Sensor Fusion
- Swarms and Networks
- Telerobotics
- Vision
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Robot Type
- Types of Industrial Robots
- Value-Added Driving Demand
- Types of Robots Covered in This Segment
- Professional Service Robots
- Military/Defense Robots
- Domestic Service Robots
- Security Robots
- Global Market for Industrial Robots
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
- Robotics Technology End Users
- Aerospace Manufacturing
- Agriculture
- Automotive Manufacturing
- Building Maintenance
- Chemical and Fuel Processing
- Construction
- Consumer Products Manufacturing
- Education and Research
- Electrical and Electronics Manufacturing
- Food Processing
- Government Defense
- Government-Non-defense
- Healthcare
- Households
- Metals Manufacturing
- Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Textile and Clothing Manufacturing
- Global Market by End-User Industry
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Robot-Performed Task
- Various Tasks Performed by Robots
- Assembly
- Assisted Care/Transport
- Building Security
- Construction and Demolition
- Couriers and Guides
- Dispensing
- Entertainment
- Floor Maintenance
- Exterior Maintenance
- Hazardous Materials Disposal
- Inspection and Sample Collection
- Laboratory Bench Assistance
- Material Handling
- Painting and Coating
- Palletizing and Packaging
- Part Cutting and Forming
- Surgery
- Surveillance
- Welding and Soldering
- Global Market by Robot-Performed Task
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Whole Robots
- Robot Parts
- Robot Software
- Robot Safety Materials
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Key Players and Strategies Adopted
- Key Players in the Robotics Technologies Market
- Key Market Developments
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Introduction
- ABB Ltd.
- Aethon, Inc. (St Engineering)
- Alphabet, Inc.
- Amazon, Inc.
- Auris Health, Inc.
- Bae Systems Plc
- Barrett Technology Llc
- Black-I Robotics Inc.
- Bosch Rexroth Corp.
- Boston Dynamics, Inc. (Hyundai Motor Group)
- Clearpath Robotics Inc.
- Comau S.P.A.
- Deere & Co.
- Denso Robotics
- Diversey Holdings Ltd.
- DJI
- Energid Technologies Corp.
- Fanuc Corp.
- General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.
- Genesis Systems (Ipg Photonics Corp.)
- Harvest Automation Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Intuitive Surgical Inc.
- Kairos Autonomi
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Kuka Ag
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Mako Surgical (Stryker)
- List of Key Developments Cited in the Old Version
- Robotic Associations, Research Institute, Federal Agency and Others
Chapter 12 Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Technologically Significant Robotic Patents
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lc7qh7
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
