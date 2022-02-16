SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik Materials Technology has received a major order for advanced tubes for the energy segment. The order was booked in the first quarter of 2022 and is valued to approximately SEK 800 million, with deliveries scheduled between 2023 and 2025.
"I am very pleased that we once again prove to be a strong supplier of high value-added tubular products for the energy segment. Securing this contract is a proof point of our long term value proposition and reliability as a supplier for major contracts," says Göran Björkman, President of business area Sandvik Materials Technology.
Stockholm, February 16, 2022
Sandvik AB
For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.
Sandvik receives a major tube order of SEK 800 million for the energy segment
