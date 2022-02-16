FD Stonewater Acquires Office Asset in Gunbarrel Submarket of Boulder, CO

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FD Stonewater has completed the acquisition of 6000 Spine Road in Boulder, Colorado. The fully leased, 60,000-square foot, office building is located in Gunbarrel Business Park and surrounded by numerous Fortune 500 companies in the life science and technology industries.
Despite market uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Boulder's office market has remained resilient, largely due to stable and diverse economic drivers, high barriers to entry, and a robust talent pipeline. The opportunity to acquire an office asset that features healthy cash flow and several paths to upside at a material discount to replacement cost in Boulder was compelling.
FD Stonewater Principal Andrew Schwartzman commented, "We are pleased to add this asset to our portfolio and excited to enter the Boulder market. Occupancy at the property went from about 70% to 100% during our acquisition pursuit, which demonstrates the health of the market, and we believe there are further upside opportunities as well. Our team continues to evaluate unique, strategic opportunities in high-growth secondary markets across the country. This property fits well into that strategy and is an exciting addition to FD Stonewater's investment portfolio. We hope it's the first of several in Boulder."
About FD Stonewater
FD Stonewater is a fully integrated real estate investment, development, and brokerage firm headquartered in Arlington, VA. Collectively, the firm's leadership has a track record of more than $10 billion in investment acquisitions and advisory services, with over 45 million square feet of lease transactions completed and over $1 billion in active and completed principal development and construction management nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.fdstonewater.com
Media Contact
Kathryn Nuss, FD Stonewater, 703-537-7628, knuss@fdstonewater.com
SOURCE FD Stonewater
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.