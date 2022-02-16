Central Florida Bonding Announces Newest Blog on Romance Scams

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Central Florida Bonding, an Orlando, Florida bail bonds agency, launches their newest website blog entitled "Romance Scams". Hadi Khouri, owner of Central Florida Bonding, states, "Scam artists use dating sites, apps, and even social media to convince their victims that they are in a romantic relationship. The scammer then preys on the vulnerability of the victim and requests money, personal information, or gift cards. It's becoming more and more prevalent and people are falling for the scams. The Covid-19 pandemic has been extremely challenging on folks in the dating world since their way to meet people was at bars and clubs across Central Florida. With the shut-down and occupancy limits in most places it's been incredibly hard for singles to meet others so people are vulnerable to these online scammers."

According to the Federal Trade Commission, "romance scams have nearly tripled in the past years. In 2020 alone, victims lost $304 million." Central Florida Bonding wants consumers to be aware of romance scams. Khouri explains " I am often asked what a romance scam is. This type of scam involves a person using a fake identity to convince another person that they are in a romantic relationship. The scam artist then uses this fake relationship to persuade the victim to part with money or personal information. It can be extremely devastating to victims to find out they have been scammed when they truly feel like the other person is in love with them."

Romance scam artists make many different claims to persuade their victims to part with money and sensitive information. A few examples include:



The scam artists claim to be far away so they are unable to meet in person

Scam artists make their profiles match up in interests with the victims

Scam artists use sob stories such as needing money to pay a medical bill, a gambling debt or a family emergency to convince victims to part with their money

Central Florida Bonding offers guidelines on how to stay safe from romance scammers. A sample of the tips include:



Go slowly with an online relationship

Avoid red flags such as not being able to meet in person or video chat

Never send money to an unknown person

For more information about romance scammers and their tactics, visit online at https://cfborlando.com/romance-scams/.

Central Florida Bonding offers bond for clients facing numerous charges including theft, assault, battery, domestic violence, DUI, drug trafficking, and more. To start the bail bond process call 407-841-3646. A bail bond agent is available to assist with the bail bond process 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days of the year.

All of the bail bond agents at Central Florida Bonding are experienced and knowledgeable. They will lend an empathetic ear and are ready to assist with the bail bond process. Khouri adds, "Being arrested and placed in jail can be a scary experience, especially for first time offenders. Clients are confused and unsure of the procedures or what will happen to them. Our bail bond agents can help. They can navigate the ins and outs of the bail bond process and provide valuable information to our clients. Our bail bond agents can assist with paperwork, and answer questions regarding the criminal justice system."

Central Florida Bonding is located at 2911 39th Street, Suite 300, in Orlando, Florida. Their office is located in the Cox Plaza, minutes from the Orange County Jail/33rd Street Jail. Central Florida Bonding serves all of Central Florida including Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia, Brevard, and Lake counties. This bail bond agency is licensed to post bonds across the state of Florida and with affiliated agencies across the United States.

To learn more about Central Florida Bonding, visit online at https://cfborlando.com/ or call 407-841-3646.

