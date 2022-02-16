Alexis von Hoensbroech begins role as CEO WestJet

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today announced that Alexis von Hoensbroech has officially started his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"It is my pleasure to officially welcome Alexis to the WestJet Group at this pivotal time for the business," said Chris Burley, Chairman of WestJet's board of directors. "With extensive experience in aviation and in leading a global airline through the pandemic, we are confident that under Alexis' leadership his vision will accelerate the WestJet Group's recovery."

"As the WestJet Group moves into its next chapter, I am thrilled to be joining this dedicated team, at such a critical time," said von Hoensbroech. "As we forge ahead, the more than 8,500 WestJet and Swoop employees have shown admirable tenacity and determination over the last two years. Together we will emerge from the pandemic stronger, and I am excited to work alongside this incredible group, as we take WestJet and Swoop to new heights."

After obtaining a doctorate in physics, von Hoensbroech, 51, spent his early career at the management consultancy company, The Boston Consulting Group, in Munich and Tokyo, with clients primarily from the aviation industry. He joined the Lufthansa Group in 2005 as head of strategy and investment management for the airline. From there, ran various integration projects; became head of commercial at the airline's biggest hub in Frankfurt, before becoming CCO of Lufthansa Cargo AG. Most recently, as CEO and CFO of Austrian Airlines, he restructured the airline and its network to compete with ULCC competition in Austria and successfully led the company through the COVID crisis.

"I want to give my sincerest thank you to Harry Taylor, for his exceptional leadership and contributions over the past three months," continued Burley. "Harry successfully led and stabilized the WestJet Group through a challenging holiday season in the face of the unpredictable impact of the Omicron variant. We are grateful for Harry's dedication and continued leadership as he returns to his permanent role as WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO)."

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership