Automotive Dashboard Market Witnesses 36% Growth from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with Lear Corp. and Visteon Corp.| 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive dashboard market size will grow by 17.69 mn units between 2021 and 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. However, the report identifies the market to register a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.70%, according to Technavio's forecast estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems, increasing demand from passenger vehicle segment, and growing government regulations pertaining to in-vehicle navigation systems will offer immense growth opportunities. The increase in demand for luxury and premium vehicles will further drive the demand for digital dashboards during the forecast period leading to significant growth in the global automotive dashboard market. However, the sharp decline in automobile production and sales will be a major challenge for the automotive dashboard market during the forecast period.

Automotive Dashboard Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

The passenger vehicles segment held the largest automotive dashboard market share in 2021. The segment will continue to retain its dominance in the market mainly due to the increasing popularity of digital dashboards in modern passenger vehicles. In addition, there has been a surge in the sales of passenger cars and other vehicles due to the rising disposable incomes and surging urbanization in the emerging economies across the globe. The total passenger vehicle sales in India surged by 41.4% from the previous month to 226,353 units in October 2021. Furthermore, the new product launch and strategic alliances among several vendors across the world are further expected to propel market growth.

Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

APAC emerged as the largest revenue-contributing regional segment of the automotive dashboard market in 2021. The region will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2021 and 2026. The year-on-year growth during this period will vary between 2.68% and 3.21%. APAC dominated the global automotive dashboard market in 2021 due to the strong adoption of EVs in China and Japan . Various government initiatives to go green, increasing stringent carbon emission norms, increase in the number of EV charging stations, and the increase in participation by the foreign as well as local OEMs to make EV technology more efficient and cost-effective are some of the other factors fueling the automotive dashboard market's growth positively during the forecast period.

Automotive Dashboard Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The automotive dashboard market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their business with innovative dashboard systems to compete in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive dashboard market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Some of the Dominant Players covered in this report are:

Lear Corp.:- In September 2021 , the company announced it had signed a definitive agreement for a joint venture with Hu Lane Associate Inc., a listed company on the Taipei stock market and a manufacturer of world-class automotive connector products. n January 2021 , the company announced that its Xevo software business has partnered with Grubhub, a leading food ordering, and delivery marketplace, to deliver safer, contactless food ordering capabilities.

In , the company announced it had signed a definitive agreement for a joint venture with Hu Lane Associate Inc., a listed company on the stock market and a manufacturer of world-class automotive connector products. n , the company announced that its Xevo software business has partnered with Grubhub, a leading food ordering, and delivery marketplace, to deliver safer, contactless food ordering capabilities. Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.:- In October 2021 , the company extended its cooperation with Motherson for a new tool room in India.

In , the company extended its cooperation with Motherson for a new tool room in India. Minda Corp. Ltd.:- In September 2021 , the company entered into a strategic partnership with EVQPOINT Solutions to grow its EV footprint.

In , the company entered into a strategic partnership with EVQPOINT Solutions to grow its EV footprint. Visteon Corp.:- In January 2022 , the company collaborated with Steradian Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd., an India -based high-tech imaging radar specialist, on efforts that will produce enhanced Advance Driver-Assistance Systems for the global automotive market.

In , the company collaborated with Steradian Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd., an -based high-tech imaging radar specialist, on efforts that will produce enhanced Advance Driver-Assistance Systems for the global automotive market. SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.:- In October 2021 , the company launched the M4 fuel cell stack platform as well as M4 stack platform-based PROME M4H fuel cell stack and PROME P4L and P4H fuel cell systems.

Other Dominant Players covered in this report:

Continental AG

Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group Co. Ltd.

Faurecia SE

Sterling Technologies Inc.

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Dashboard Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive dashboard market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive dashboard market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive dashboard market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive dashboard market vendors

Automotive Dashboard Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.70% Market growth 2022-2026 17.69 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.99 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Continental AG, Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group Co. Ltd., Faurecia SE, Lear Corp., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Minda Corp. Ltd., SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Sterling Technologies Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and Visteon Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

