Justrite Safety Group Launches Comprehensive New Website

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justrite Safety Group, a global leader in industrial safety products, recently launched a comprehensive new website. The new website combines access to the brands, products, and educational materials of four different companies within the Justrite Safety Group portfolio, including Justrite, Eagle, Checkers and NoTrax. The new website will provide workplace safety professionals throughout a myriad of industries with streamlined access to the vital safety products and educational materials in the hopes of improving workplace safety across the country.
Justrite Safety Group has been recognized as an industry leader in workplace safety for more than a century, offering expertise and safety equipment through each of the eight brands in the Justrite Safety Group portfolio. "Since our founding in 1906, we have built around Justrite to create five safety categories; chemical safety, environmental safety, industrial matting and ground protection, motion safety, and safety identification," said Mark McElhinny, President and CEO of Justrite Safety Group. "Many workplaces and industries require a diverse accessibility to products across these different categories and brands with the goal of fostering safer work environments throughout the United States."
"We strive to be a trusted resource for products regarding safety and regulatory compliance, and our new website will help us to better serve as that resource for numerous companies and industries," said Julie Lehto, Director of E-commerce at Justrite Safety Group. "We make workplace safety easy."
With this new online experience, Justrite Safety Group is delivering safety expertise to help customers like never before. The new website improves Justrite Safety Group's ability to disseminate guidance regarding safety best practices and regulatory compliance, as well as the products that can be used to ensure workplace safety.
The website is now live and can be visited at http://www.justrite.com. Each of the represented brands can be found listed at the top of the page, offering easy access to their respective safety products.
About Justrite Safety Group:
Justrite Safety Group is a growing family of industrial safety companies, including Justrite, Eagle, Checkers, NoTrax, and more. Justrite is a global leader in manufacturing a range of industrial safety products. Today, Justrite is recognized as one of the largest integrated manufacturers of industrial safety products globally. Based in Deerfield, Illinois, Justrite manufactures its own products in ISO-certified facilities and offers global distribution capabilities with distribution centers throughout the United States and Europe.
###
Justrite Safety Group
Justritemarketing@justrite.com
847-298-9250
Media Contact
Christina Bickett, Justrite Safety Group, 847-298-9250, Justritemarketing@justrite.com
SOURCE Justrite Safety Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.