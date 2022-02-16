Revolutionary Betting Software: Overlyzer launched its Mobile Apps

VIENNA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overlyzer was launched about a year ago by the creators of abseits.at and the Austrian Soccer Board. The tool offers live trends for soccer games from over 1,000 leagues and competitions in 160 countries and allows users to filter these games according to all conceivable criteria. With the launch of their mobile apps, Overlyzer takes the next important step.

The Google Play Store has been enriched by a highly interesting app for several months: the Overlyzer app for Android systems was released first, the app for iOS devices only went live a few days ago after successful beta tests. The managing director of Overlyzer, Daniel Mandl, is delighted with the launch: "After only a few hours, the app downloads showed tremendous momentum and great adoption rates with a clear trend pointing towards exceptional future growth potential. We now have registered users from over 70 countries and the app will make Overlyzer even easier to access for the public."

Pressure relations and other filterable metrics

The offer is aimed specifically at sports betting enthusiasts: Overlyzer's extended filter options allow registered users to filter for games that fit their own unique betting behaviors. The filter options include classic statistics such as shots, corners, ball possession or betting odds, but also Overlyzer's own metrics, such as live pressure relations and difference between the two teams or the "Game Offense Indicator", which shows if a game is played defensively or offensively. Overlyzer thus offers its users the opportunity to find more value bets.

In addition, Overlyzer also offers useful functions for the pre-game analysis of soccer matches, such as the "Over/Under Tool", which also uses a specially developed algorithm to display the probabilities for a certain number of goals in a game. On the Overlyzer YouTube channel, all features are explained in the form of tutorial videos and users are given some tips and tricks on how to use Overlyzer most efficiently.

Strong team want to give bettors an advantage

The Overlyzer team was also pleased to have a prominent addition in 2021: Heinz Patzelt, former CEO of Interwetten and founder of wettfreunde.net, which was sold to the Danish company Better Collective about three years ago, recently acquired a stake in the company and will be contributing many years of experience. Daniel Mandl: "The fact that we could bring Heinz Patzelt on board is a big deal for us, as he is one of the leading experts in this industry. We were already very pleased with our growth in the first year, but now that our team is complete, we are sure that we can conquer this competitive market even faster with our very unique product."

With the successful launch of both apps, nothing stands in the way of further innovations. Overlyzer, for example, will expand its pre-game area with new, specially created metrics and is already offering its users comprehensive tutorials on what is important when betting and how players can minimize their risk. "We see ourselves as an all-in solution for anyone who wants to bet on football games on the basis of a strong, professional foundation. Bookmakers generally have an information advantage and use data that is not publicly visible to bettors to create their odds. With Overlyzer, we shift this information advantage a little bit back in the direction of the bettors again," claims Mandl.

Press Contact:

Overlyzer GmbH

Daniel Mandl

office@overlyzer.com

Google Play Store App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.overlyzer.app

Apple App Store App: https://apps.apple.com/de/app/overlyzer-live-soccer-trends/id1570868586

SOURCE Overlyzer GmbH