App Annie is now data.ai - the 1st Unified Data AI company

App Annie is now data.ai

The name reflects the company's vision to drive comprehensive digital performance with products and partnerships. data.ai is the first company to combine consumer and market data to fuel digital insights applying the power of artificial intelligence. This is Unified Data AI.

According to PwC , 60% of executives cite digital transformation as the top growth driver in 2022. The digital ecosystem, however, remains fragmented and relies too much on in-house IT, data science resources, agencies, and manual processes. This creates significant distraction from the core business. Digital performance benefits from a single point of control that unifies disparate datasets, predicting mission critical metrics like customer acquisition cost, lifetime value and ROI. data.ai's mission is to take complexity out of the equation by providing a unified view across all channels and illuminating opportunities with artificial intelligence.

data.ai is also announcing a reseller agreement with Similarweb that provides the first unified mobile and web market dataset. Partnerships remain a priority to deliver on additional datasets while the company puts its focus on artificial intelligence to drive prescriptive recommendations across all digital channels- web, console, OTT and streaming services.

"Today we are the mobile standard which is the tip of the spear and where the market is going. However, we see a blue ocean opportunity to assemble a broader variety of digital datasets and activate artificial intelligence so that enterprises can compete at a higher level," said Theodore Krantz, CEO, data.ai. "We are proud to be the first data company to offer these unique data science capabilities."

About data.ai

data.ai has clearly established the mobile standard and now becomes the unified data standard. As the trusted source for the digital economy, our mission is to be the first Unified Data AI company that combines consumer and market data to provide insights powered by artificial intelligence. We passionately serve enterprise clients to create winning digital experiences for their customers.

