Nitrocellulose Market size worth $ 1.24 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.39% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Nitrocellulose Market" By Product (M Grade Cellulose, E Grade Cellulose, and A Grade Cellulose), By Application (Automotive Paints, Leather Finishes, Printing Inks, Nail Varnish, Wood Coating, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Nitrocellulose Market size was valued at USD 817.43 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.24 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.39% from 2021 to 2028.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=181874
Browse in-depth TOC on "Nitrocellulose Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Nitrocellulose Market Overview
The key driver for this market is the growing market for automotive paints due to rising environmental concerns, as well as the improved performance provided by hybrid and electric vehicles. However, governments all over the world have created plenty of laws and regulations, as well as a slew of necessary policies, in order to protect the public's interest and prevent abuse, requiring importers to obtain an import license. The use of nitrocellulose in nail varnish is subject to regulatory monitoring, as well as additional shipping and packaging regulations imposed by the United Nations. As a necessary consequence of Industrial nitrocellulose's categorization as a hazardous material, greater precautions must be taken, resulting in a higher associated cost.
On the other hand, increasing industrialization is expected to provide several prospects for industry expansion. When applied to inks and coatings, nitrocellulose provides unique properties such as fast drying and high solubility. In comparison to ordinary inks, the utilization of eco-printing inks enhances ink fixation with superior scratch resistance without reducing printing quality and greatly lowers production costs. The development of these high-energy efficient, chemically resistant, and environmentally friendly inks shows that the Nitrocellulose Market has a lot of room to grow.
Key Players
The major players in the market are Nitro Quimica, Dow Wolff Cellulosic GmbH, Dupont Specialty Solutions, Hagedorn AG, Nitro Cellulose Group, Atomax Chemicals Co. Ltd., Bergerac N.C., Nitro Chemical Industry Ltd., Synthesia As., Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd., Nitrochemie AG, TNC Industrial Company.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Nitrocellulose Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.
- Nitrocellulose Market, By Product
- M Grade Cellulose
- E Grade Cellulose
- A Grade Cellulose
- Nitrocellulose Market, By Application
- Automotive Paints
- Leather Finishes
- Printing Inks
- Nail Varnish
- Wood Coating
- Others
- Nitrocellulose Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Browse Related Reports:
Automotive Filters Market By Filter Type (Air Filter, Fuel Filter, Cabin Filter), By Media Type (Cellulose Media, Synthetic Media), By Application (Passengers Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Two Wheelers), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Nanocellulose Technology Market By Product Type (MFC & NFC, CNC/NCC), By Application (Pulp & Paper, Electronics Sensors, Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals, Composites), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market By Grade (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical/Food Grade), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Source (Softwood Pulp, Hardwood Pulp), By Application (Composites, Personal Care, Packaging, Paper Processing), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Microcrystalline Cellulose Market By Source Type (Wood-based and Non-wood-based), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics & Personal Care), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Top 8 Paints And Coatings Companies painting the global market with a professional touch
Visualize Nitrocellulose Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:
Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.
VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.
About Us
Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.
Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.
We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.
Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
SOURCE Verified Market Research
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.