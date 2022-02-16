Sandvik secures a SEK 2 bn major order in mining

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions has been awarded a contract from BHP to the Jansen Potash project, located in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. The contract follows several years of close collaboration with the customer BHP to develop the underground mining equipment and automation solution.
The total contract value is approximately SEK 2 billion and the delivery period of the equipment is expected to commence in the third quarter 2023 and extends to 2026. An order value of approximately SEK 500 million will be reported in each of the first, second and fourth quarter in 2022, as well as in the second quarter of 2023.
The Jansen project has the potential to be the largest potash-producing mine in the world and is expected to operate for up to 100 years, providing a rich source of potassium for soil fertilization purposes and hence supporting food production. Start of the production is targeted for calendar year 2027.
Stockholm, February 16, 2022
Sandvik AB
For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.
