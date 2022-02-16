Indivior Announces Q4 and FY 2021 Results

SLOUGH, England and RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC INDV today announced its financial results for the period ending December 31, 2021. The earnings release, investor presentation and webcast are available at www.indivior.com.
- The earnings press release can be found at https://www.indivior.com/en/media/press-releases
- The investor presentation can be found at https://www.indivior.com/investors
Indivior will also host a webcast presentation today at 8:00 AM US EST / 13:00 GMT.
The webcast event link is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8tao6fad
Participants may also access the presentation telephonically:
US participants 1-646-741-3167
International participants +44 (0) 2071-928338
Please reference confirmation ID 8268632. A replay of the presentation will be available at www.indivior.com.
About Indivior
Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD) and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of opioid use disorder treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and cooccurring disorders of SUD. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 900 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.
SOURCE Indivior
