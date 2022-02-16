Castellum: Year-end report 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Castellum posts its highest earnings ever, and proposes an increased dividend for the 24th consecutive year
- Income for 2021 totalled MSEK 6,353 (6,004).
- Income from property management increased by 4% to MSEK 3,522 (3,380), equivalent to SEK 12.45 (12.35) per share.
- Change in value on properties amounted to MSEK 7,185 (3,863) and on derivatives to MSEK 325 (–120).
- Net income for the year amounted to MSEK 11,828 (5,615), corresponding to SEK 41.81 (20.52) per share.
- Long-term net reinstatement value (EPRA NRV) amounted to SEK 251 per share (214), an increase of 17%.
- Net investments amounted to MSEK 42,718 (4,267) of which MSEK 56,147 (2,646) pertained to acquisitions, MSEK 3,799 (2,512) to new construction, extensions, and reconstructions, and MSEK 17,228 (891) to sales. Moreover, SEK 9.4 billion was invested in the Norwegian listed property company Entra.
- Net lettings for the period were MSEK 162 (239).
"I am proud that Castellum posts its highest earnings ever. Successful acquisitions of Kungsleden in Sweden, Kielo in Finland and 33% of Entra in Norway contribute to a strong income from property management and make Castellum the Nordic region's leading commercial property company with a total property value of SEK 176 billion. In 2021, we have built a stable base for continued positive growth and we look forward with confidence to the coming year," says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Castellum AB.
Attachment: Year-end report 2021
For further information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, Castellum AB, +46 704 58 24 70
Ylva Sarby Westman, Deputy CEO and CFO Castellum AB, +46 706 90 65 97
This disclosure contains information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above at 8:00 a.m. CET on 16 February 2022.
About Castellum
Castellum is one of the largest commercial listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2021, the property value totalled approximately SEK 176 billion, including ownership share in the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.
Beyond expectations.
