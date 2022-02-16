Maria Strandberg new CFO at Castellum

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria Strandberg comes most recently from the position as Finance Director at Kungsleden, where she has held several executive roles since 2015. She previously worked as an auditor at EY and has a degree in Business Administration.
"As CFO and a member of Executive Management, I look forward to creating the best conditions for clear, transparent financial reporting and analysis and to be involved in developing the largest listed commercial property company in the Nordic region," says Maria Strandberg, incoming CFO of Castellum.
Maria Strandberg succeeds Ylva Sarby Westman, who will be leaving Castellum this spring.
"I welcome Maria Strandberg from Kungsleden as the new CFO. We now have the entire new Executive Management in place, and are fully focused on continuing Castellum's journey of growth," says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Castellum.
About Castellum
Castellum is one of the largest commercial listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 19 November 2021, the property value totalled approximately SEK 148 billion, based on ownership of all shares in Kungsleden. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. Through Castellum's associated company, Entra ASA, the company is also exposed to the Norwegian commercial property market. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.
Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se
