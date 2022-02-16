SocialTech.ai Inks Deal with Futures Platform™ to Offer New Futures Tools for Learning Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SocialTech.ai today announces a partnership with Helsinki-based Futures Platform™ to introduce new futures tools for decision-makers and collaborators for co-creating transformational futures for learning organizations in businesses and education.

"Our collective futures depend upon all of us collaborating on what we can do today for an equitable, sustainable, and just future. Through our partnership, our clients will now have access to next-generation futures tools assisting organizations to stay ahead of unprecedented disruptions," says Parminder K. Jassal, CEO of SocialTech.ai.

SocialTech.ai's Practical Futures Advisory team worked with MiraCosta College in Oceanside, California to implement the platform's Futures Radar tool as part of their strategic planning to create equitable and sustainable futures that involve cross-college collaboration among students, faculty, administrators, board members and the community. This work was featured in Community College Daily published by the American Association of Community Colleges and Inside Higher Ed.

"The world is in a constant state of change. Foresight and creating actionable insights should be a continuous activity," says Ville Vanhala, co-Founder of Futures Platform. "It is becoming more critical to make sure that organizations are in sync with how the world is changing."

SocialTech's Practical Futures Advisory team works with businesses and educational organizations to reimagine, reinvent, and scale the future of work and learning using strategic foresight, insight and sustained action. As a result, education and employers are better able to align their efforts and combine forces to support their stakeholders in a future that is highly disruptive and volatile.

"The Futures Radar has helped us to easily collaborate and implement futures thinking broadly across our college to help us plan and move toward creating just, equitable and sustainable futures for MiraCosta College," says Dr. Sunita Cooke, President of MiraCosta College. "The platform is an excellent collaboration tool and allows constituents from all parts of the college to easily participate and customize information in creating the futures they desire."

To learn more about the new SocialTech and Futures Platform tools, click here.

About SocialTech.ai

SocialTech.ai mission is to help organizations build equitable and sustainable futures. Through the Practical Future Advisory, SocialTech.ai works with some of the most future forward learning organizations in the world. Through the Futures Innovation Lab, SocialTech.ai helps organizations design and develop transformational solutions for the future.

About Futures Platform

Futures Platform is a fully functional visual and collaborative toolbox for foresight and management teams to examine future trends, scenarios and long-term change. The solution brings together an AI-powered digital platform and the expertise of professional futurists to ensure organizational strategies and key decisions are future proof.

Media Contact

Lucia Weathers, SocialTech.ai, 317-732-1911, Lucia@WeathersStrategyGroup.com

