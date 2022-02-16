SocialTech.ai Inks Deal with Futures Platform™ to Offer New Futures Tools for Learning Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SocialTech.ai today announces a partnership with Helsinki-based Futures Platform™ to introduce new futures tools for decision-makers and collaborators for co-creating transformational futures for learning organizations in businesses and education.
"Our collective futures depend upon all of us collaborating on what we can do today for an equitable, sustainable, and just future. Through our partnership, our clients will now have access to next-generation futures tools assisting organizations to stay ahead of unprecedented disruptions," says Parminder K. Jassal, CEO of SocialTech.ai.
SocialTech.ai's Practical Futures Advisory team worked with MiraCosta College in Oceanside, California to implement the platform's Futures Radar tool as part of their strategic planning to create equitable and sustainable futures that involve cross-college collaboration among students, faculty, administrators, board members and the community. This work was featured in Community College Daily published by the American Association of Community Colleges and Inside Higher Ed.
"The world is in a constant state of change. Foresight and creating actionable insights should be a continuous activity," says Ville Vanhala, co-Founder of Futures Platform. "It is becoming more critical to make sure that organizations are in sync with how the world is changing."
SocialTech's Practical Futures Advisory team works with businesses and educational organizations to reimagine, reinvent, and scale the future of work and learning using strategic foresight, insight and sustained action. As a result, education and employers are better able to align their efforts and combine forces to support their stakeholders in a future that is highly disruptive and volatile.
"The Futures Radar has helped us to easily collaborate and implement futures thinking broadly across our college to help us plan and move toward creating just, equitable and sustainable futures for MiraCosta College," says Dr. Sunita Cooke, President of MiraCosta College. "The platform is an excellent collaboration tool and allows constituents from all parts of the college to easily participate and customize information in creating the futures they desire."
To learn more about the new SocialTech and Futures Platform tools, click here.
# # #
About SocialTech.ai
SocialTech.ai mission is to help organizations build equitable and sustainable futures. Through the Practical Future Advisory, SocialTech.ai works with some of the most future forward learning organizations in the world. Through the Futures Innovation Lab, SocialTech.ai helps organizations design and develop transformational solutions for the future.
About Futures Platform
Futures Platform is a fully functional visual and collaborative toolbox for foresight and management teams to examine future trends, scenarios and long-term change. The solution brings together an AI-powered digital platform and the expertise of professional futurists to ensure organizational strategies and key decisions are future proof.
Media Contact
Lucia Weathers, SocialTech.ai, 317-732-1911, Lucia@WeathersStrategyGroup.com
SOURCE SocialTech.ai
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.