Phase Four Awarded Novel Thruster Prototype Development Contract by DARPA

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase Four, the creator of the radio-frequency thruster (RF Thruster) for satellite propulsion, announced today that it finalized a contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to adapt the RF Thruster to operate on novel, low cost propellants. The effort includes the development of a prototype engine and vacuum chamber testing. The results of the prototyping effort will demonstrate the proof of concept of a novel plasma propulsion system for various mission applications.
"One of the unique aspects of our core technology, the RF Thruster, is propellant agnosticism," said Phase Four VP of Advanced Development, Jason Wallace. "Unlike legacy electric propulsion systems that rapidly degrade when exposed to non-traditional propellants, Phase Four's RF Thruster is ideally suited to operate with novel propellants. We look forward to working with DARPA to further prove out this capability for future defense and commercial missions and constellations."
Phase Four's Maxwell Block 1 engine gained flight heritage in 2021 and is currently operating on several commercial small satellites. The company recently introduced its second generation RF Thruster, which revealed significant performance improvements over the first generation thruster. Phase Four has demonstrated the ability of its RF Thruster to operate on a variety of nontraditional propellants, including water, oxygen-nitrogen mixtures and isopropyl alcohol. The company is currently performing thrust measurements with its Maxwell engine adapted to operate on iodine on an Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) sponsored program, and recently won a Space Force Pitch Day award to test on green propellant.
"Phase Four continues to demonstrate the versatility of the RF Thruster," said Phase Four CEO, Beau Jarvis. "Bringing low cost, high performance novel propellants to market through our Maxwell engine is an important step to transforming the satellite industry. Not only do these novel propellants support the industry shift towards lower cost, mass manufactured satellites, they provide unique propulsive capabilities to expand mission possibilities for our customers."
About Phase Four
Phase Four is a disruptive provider of next generation electric propulsion (EP) solutions for small satellites. The company was founded in 2015 to address the demands of the rapid proliferation of satellite constellations and to accelerate the advancement of its radio-frequency thruster (RFT). The Phase Four RFT represents a revolutionary new architecture that realizes lower cost, mass-manufacturability, miniaturized power electronics, and propellant agnosticism over incumbent technologies, without compromising performance. In 2021 Phase Four's Maxwell turn-key propulsion system achieved flight heritage and is now being regularly utilized by small satellite operators. Learn more at www.phasefour.io.
SOURCE Phase Four, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.