The Vanguard Network Launches a New Global Dialogue Series for Senior Healthcare and Life Sciences Leaders

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What does it take to be a global leader? The Vanguard Network will explore this topic in an interactive online discussion on March 2 at 8 to 9:30 PM Eastern Time. Designed for leaders who aspire to a global role, the event features international executive Richard Schatzberg, Chief Commercial Officer of NeST Technologies.

"In this interconnected world, there are unprecedented opportunities for capable leaders to succeed internationally." said Ken Banta, founder and principal of The Vanguard Network, and a seasoned global healthcare leader himself. "I'm excited about bringing together talented individuals who want to spread their wings in a wider role."

The 90-minute session will include an in-depth dialogue with Richard about becoming an international leader at NeST Technologies and the challenges or benefits that come with it. In addition we will host a small group simulation to solve hypothetical problems encountered in global leadership roles.

This dialogue is one of an array of membership benefits of http://www.thevanguardnetwork.com, which organizes events, publishes content and connects C-suite leaders.

Senior leaders may request an invitation to the Forum at https://www.thevanguardnetwork.com/030222

The Vanguard Network is led by Ken Banta, a top management advisor who works with CEOs and senior executives on leadership, organizational transformation and corporate positioning. Ken has helped to lead 11 successful global transformations and turnarounds, and has advised on many more. He writes regularly for HBR and is a Contributing Author of "HBR's 10 Must Reads for CEOs."

Vanguard's roster of more than 100 advisors and session leaders includes David Pyott, past CEO of Allergan, Ashley McEvoy (J&J), Jeremy Levin, Chair and CEO of Ovid Therapeutics, Cameron Durrant, (Humanigen), and Tom Sabatino, GC of Tenneco and past GC of Aetna, United Airlines, Walgreens and Schering-Plough.

For more information about the Vanguard Group for Leadership, visit https://www.thevanguardnetwork.com.

