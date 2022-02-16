The Vanguard Network Launches a New Global Dialogue Series for Senior Healthcare and Life Sciences Leaders

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What does it take to be a global leader? The Vanguard Network will explore this topic in an interactive online discussion on March 2 at 8 to 9:30 PM Eastern Time. Designed for leaders who aspire to a global role, the event features international executive Richard Schatzberg, Chief Commercial Officer of NeST Technologies.
"In this interconnected world, there are unprecedented opportunities for capable leaders to succeed internationally." said Ken Banta, founder and principal of The Vanguard Network, and a seasoned global healthcare leader himself. "I'm excited about bringing together talented individuals who want to spread their wings in a wider role."
The 90-minute session will include an in-depth dialogue with Richard about becoming an international leader at NeST Technologies and the challenges or benefits that come with it. In addition we will host a small group simulation to solve hypothetical problems encountered in global leadership roles.
This dialogue is one of an array of membership benefits of http://www.thevanguardnetwork.com, which organizes events, publishes content and connects C-suite leaders.
Senior leaders may request an invitation to the Forum at https://www.thevanguardnetwork.com/030222
The Vanguard Network is led by Ken Banta, a top management advisor who works with CEOs and senior executives on leadership, organizational transformation and corporate positioning. Ken has helped to lead 11 successful global transformations and turnarounds, and has advised on many more. He writes regularly for HBR and is a Contributing Author of "HBR's 10 Must Reads for CEOs."
Vanguard's roster of more than 100 advisors and session leaders includes David Pyott, past CEO of Allergan, Ashley McEvoy (J&J), Jeremy Levin, Chair and CEO of Ovid Therapeutics, Cameron Durrant, (Humanigen), and Tom Sabatino, GC of Tenneco and past GC of Aetna, United Airlines, Walgreens and Schering-Plough.
For more information about the Vanguard Group for Leadership, visit https://www.thevanguardnetwork.com.
Media Contact
Irene Silber, The Vanguard Group, +1 6125166068, irene@vanguardgroup.nyc
SOURCE The Vanguard Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.