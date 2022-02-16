Vneuron, the global software vendor, opens its doors in Doha, Qatar

PARIS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vneuron is an award-winning and internationally recognized Regtech company in the MEA region serving more than 200 clients in 32 countries; the software vendor is proposing top-notch solutions to help financial and governmental institutions better combat financial crime, manage their global risk, and be compliant with the local & international regulatory mandates in terms of KYC, Transaction Filtering and Monitoring, Risk Management, and Governance.

Along with its Risk & Compliance practice, Vneuron also offers an extended portfolio of solutions enduring the coverage of the particular need(s) of financial institutions including Investment, Asset & Liability Management, and Digital transformation.

Vneuron has been serving financial institutions with advanced and innovative technologies since 2007 through previously opened offices in France, Tunisia, and Cameroon.

"This new branch emphasizes the company's willingness to invest in the region as well as the significance that Vneuron is attaching to the growing requirements and rapid development of its regional customer base". Explains Khaled Ben Aissa, Vneuron's regional director in Qatar

The benefit for the company's customers and partners is that Vneuron will further build up local competencies in the Middle East. This will further strengthen localized services for our customers and partners in the region.

