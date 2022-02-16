Dr. Becky Starr Glisson's newly released "How Do I Go to Heaven (When I Die)?" is an engaging spiritual discussion for young readers

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How Do I Go to Heaven (When I Die)?": a helpful resource for parents, guardians, and spiritual leaders. "How Do I Go to Heaven (When I Die)?" is the creation of published author Dr. Becky Starr Glisson, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who is a professor of Educational Leadership, teacher, and family counselor.

Dr. Glisson shares, "This book was composed during the pandemic of 2020, when families were forced to be quarantined together for at least eight weeks with all schools and activities cancelled. Do you like the way your children are treating each other and you as a parent?

"This book provides you with the mandatory answers you can read with your children to guide them (and also any adult) into making better and wiser decisions with the help of Jesus Christ as your way to get to heaven.

"Children of any age will enjoy the repetitive verses and will learn what they should do to become more like Jesus as well as how to become obedient children. When children learn to make good decisions early, they become more productive and successful adults. The results will be positive and astounding. This heartfelt book will have lifelong results on this earth and in eternity."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Becky Starr Glisson's new book will open conversation with young readers regarding the qualities sought after in true believers.

Dr. Glisson shares in hopes of helping readers of any age find a better understanding of God's hope for all.

Consumers can purchase "How Do I Go to Heaven (When I Die)?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "How Do I Go to Heaven (When I Die)?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

