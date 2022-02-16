LaOta Rassoull announces the publication of 'Call for the Truth'

SMYRNA, Ga., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Of The Sun CEO and shaman guiding force LaOta Rassoull returns to the publishing scene with the release of "Call for the Truth" (published by Balboa Press).

This book is an appeal to everyone to reclaim their birthright to have the power of free will and free choice. It encourages readers to understand the truth of who they are and the truth of the world they live in. It highlights the importance of seeing one's condition and aligning with the truth instead of falsehood. Humanity must recognize the truth of the divine feminine who will show the way to balance in the world through honor, respect and gratitude.

"I was inspired to write this book because of the absence of the hero within us," the author states. "Who is it that stands for Truth and liberty? Who will stand against injustice and tyranny? Who is willing to fight for us? All of humanity, women & children are being abused & aggressed. It is us that we are waiting for! It is us that must stand up and fight for humanity. We are the inmates and the guards on a prison planet destined to serve the off world anti-life wardens while we wait our turn on death row."

In today's post-pandemic world where liberty, justice and freedom slowly being eroded, this book is a clarion call for truth that transcends lies and deception. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/826404-call-for-the-truth.

"Call for the Truth"

By LaOta Rassoull

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 84 pages | ISBN 9781982279097

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 84 pages | ISBN 9781982279073

E-Book | 84 pages | ISBN 9781982279080

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

LaOta Rassoull is the shaman guiding force, architect and CEO of Of The Sun, a business enterprise specializing in Energetic Hygiene, highly evolutionary products, services, and classes. She is also the inspiration for and owner of In La'Kesh LLC and its franchise operation. Of The Sun services provide effective tools for personal advancement and meditation practices. These services, featuring updated ancient and original material designed and developed by Rassoull, to take one step by step through effective protocols and practices that support positive thoughts and robust immune health. The classes offered include: Quantum Light Property Clearing Class I & II, Soul Translation Class, and Monthly Self-healing Class. In addition to the classes, Rassoull hosts the SunCast podcast on the YouTube channel LaOta Of The Sun. Aside from this new book, she is also the author of "Food for Life - A Guide to Extraordinary Living." Rassoull will have upcoming associated events coming soon titled "Divine-Nation" Workshops which will teach people how to use the "Call For The Truth Divination Cards." For a complete detail about the author, visit ofthesun.com.

