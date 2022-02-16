Dr. Henry F Saliu's newly released "The Purpose for Existence" is a fascinating exploration of God's planning for creation

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Purpose for Existence": a potent argument for the value of God's creation to mankind. "The Purpose for Existence" is the creation of published author Dr. Henry F Saliu, a loving father and husband who has a reliable media ministry reaching over fifty million people in Nigeria. Dr. Saliu is the founder and president of Positive Faith Ministries and the senior pastor of the Royal Faith Chapel, Nigeria.
Dr. Saliu shares, "The Purpose for Existence seeks to make some exposition as well as reveal some identifiable untold reason behind God's creation. The purpose pieces in proper perspective, the fundamental aspect of man that constitutes its 'beingness.' The ability to, however, respond swiftly and hence provide a timely stitch to this further damage to the mind, will and word of God, lies primarily especially among brethren, with the acquisition and possession of a definite knowledge of God.
"This book, a product of an articulated mind, has particularly examined the entire gamut of the reason behind God's creation of man as well as some other essential issues in the life of a true believer. All these are contained in the Purpose for Existence, plus seventeen other edifying messages of Henry Saliu. More importantly, great attempts were made at presenting materials as lucidly as possible for easy understanding."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Henry F Saliu's new book is an engaging exploration of key scripture.
Dr. Saliu offers readers an opportunity for reflection and spiritual growth through thoughtful philosophical reflection.
View a synopsis of "The Purpose for Existence" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Purpose for Existence" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Purpose for Existence," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
