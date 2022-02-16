Empower yourself to make changes in your life with questions in new book

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pamela Anne Rothschild shares inspirational writings and questions to encourage readers to embark on a journey of self-discovery to learn, resolve challenges and find the answers to all of life's greatest questions in her new self-help book "Know Power" (published by Archway Publishing).

People of diverse backgrounds encompass the earth and their lives are built on the culture in which they reside, according to Rothschild. Her book is designed to open new paths into the process of thinking about daily life and managing challenges. Rothschild hopes to help shed light on her readers' inner selves, providing them with clarity and wisdom and improve their approach to profound living. The author believes that by understanding their true selves, readers will gain the knowledge and power to resolve these unanswered questions and create a new perspective toward a better life.

"Readers should feel relieved from their uncertainties by the knowledge gained in reading this book," Rothschild says, adding that "A new understanding provides peace."

"Know Power" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Know-Power-Pamela-Anne-Rothschild/dp/1665716452.

"Know Power"

By Pamela Anne Rothschild

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 264 pages | ISBN 9781665716451

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 264 pages | ISBN 9781665716437

E-Book | 264 pages | ISBN 9781665716444

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Pamela Anne Rothschild has dedicated her life to the study of diverse cultures and human-behavior. A long time philosopher and bibliophile, her imparted wisdom has endowed the lives of many people with the insight, knowledge and power to live an abundant and successful life.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing.

