Follow one woman's journey to realizing how imperfect her life is in 'Deadly Entanglements'

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Michele Lee's sensual thriller, "Deadly Entanglements" (published by Archway Publishing), a successful black attorney quickly realizes just how imperfect her life is when secrets are revealed that cause deadly entanglements.

Black and proud of it, MyeZelle Washington seemingly has the perfect life. Not only is she the wife of a successful husband and mother to four beautiful children, but she is also a brilliant, well-known attorney practicing in the Twin Cities area. But little does MyeZelle know that clouds will soon cast a shadow over everything she holds dear.

MyeZelle cannot help but wonder if something is wrong with her husband, Keenan. Lately, he seems to have no interest in her body, which is prompting frustration and fantasies about other men. Meanwhile, Keenan is battling his own internal demons as he wonders if he is a sex addict who will never be satisfied with one woman, no matter how great she is. As a chain of events fueled by lust, lies, and affairs begins to unfold, MyeZelle soon embarks down an unpredictable path that places everything she holds dear in jeopardy.

Even though her book is like reading a movie and has money, power, sex and murder, Lee hopes her book will show readers that "Affairs can lead to deadly consequences."

"Deadly Entanglements" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Deadly-Entanglements-Michele-Lee/dp/1665713585.

"Deadly Entanglements"

By Michele Lee

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 182 pages | ISBN 9781665713580

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 182 pages | ISBN 9781665713603

E-Book | 182 pages | ISBN 9781665713597

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Michele Lee is a fresh voice in fiction who has many stories of sex, lies, money, power, and murder to share. "Deadly Entanglements" is her debut novel.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing