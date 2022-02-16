James Earle's new book "Space Cowboy Book One" is an exciting sci-fi novel that blends science and mystical elements to create an unforgettable read

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Earle, a man who loves a good story, has completed his new book "Space Cowboy Book One": a gripping odyssey that follows Ryan as he discovers the truth within the lies he used to believe. As the long buried secrets of his identity are unveiled one by one, this young one has no choice but to face it whether he likes it or not.

Earle shares, "The far-flung imperial frontier is no place for greenhorns.

Two Toes, the renegade Tigerillian war chief, is off the reservation and slaughtering human settlers west of the Bloody Muddy. Only a half-grown boy with a heart full of vengeance and bottled lightning in both hands stands between the outlaw war chief and the rest of the western frontier.

But there are secrets about young Lightning Ryan Taylor that span the known universe. Secrets that have long been kept from young Ryan and that are about to catch up with him, whether he is ready for them or not. Dogged by a native prophecy from the day of his birth and the hardness of his frontier home world, Ryan must stop the renegade, still the wildfire of racial war, and reunite with the mother, whom he thought long dead.

Beware the line where science crosses back into magic"

Published by Page Publishing, James Earle's fascinating tale is perfect for any sci-fi geeks out there!

Get ready for some awesome space adventure with Lightning Ryan Taylor.

Readers who wish to experience this absorbing work can purchase "Space Cowboy Book One" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

