New children's book features a cute dog that loves to dig

YELM, Wash., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A dog with a passion for digging sets out on a great rainy day adventure around his neighborhood to find a place to create a new hole in Steven P. Miskimens' new children's book "Digger's Rainy Day" (published by Archway Publishing).

Every day Digger wakes up and goes out for his daily walk. Every day is a new adventure and in every adventure, Digger digs a hole. Digging has been his favorite thing to do since he was a puppy. In this adventure, Digger encounters rain. Hopefully it won't ruin Digger's day, but what will he do if he can't dig?

"At the end of the story the kids will have enjoyed the story and be wondering, what is Digger going to do next," Miskimens says.

"Digger's Rainy Day" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Diggers-Rainy-Day-Steven-Miskimens/dp/1665716029.

"Digger's Rainy Day"

By Steven P. Miskimens

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11 in | 32 pages | ISBN 9781665716024

Softcover | 8.5 x 11 in | 32 pages | ISBN 9781665716031

E-Book | 32 pages | ISBN 9781665716048

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Steven P. Miskimens has been married for 32 years; has five children and now five grandchildren. He was born in Washington State and lived there his entire life. Miskimens began writing poems and short stories back in 1985, but never had them published, although he remembers telling a professor once that his dream was to be a well-known author. Miskimens has worked in the retail industry and business environment since high school. He started writing children's stories for his granddaughter in 2020 and decided to push forward to get them published. "Digger's Rainy Day" is the first of many stories that will be coming out over the next couple of years.

