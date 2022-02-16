New book remembers the late Andrew Johnston and shares a selection of his reviews on film and TV

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Andrew Johnston was an erudite and knowledgeable writer, especially when writing film and TV criticism. After his death in 2008, it has been a goal of mine (his mother) to publish a selection of his writing as a memorial to him. The initial idea of publishing a collection of Andrew's film and TV reviews came from his good friends and fellow critics. I am grateful that the idea which was planted on that occasion has now come to fruition," Martha Orton states.

The late Andrew Johnston was a dedicated egalitarian and citizen of the world, as well as being brilliantly knowledgeable critic. His career was brief, but distinguished, and he continues to be well remembered in his field. "Remembering A. J. : A selection of Reviews by Film and TV Critic Andrew Johnston" (published by iUniverse) contains a selection of his many reviews and attempts to convey a sense of his style and writing as a critic and also an indication of Andrew as the exceptional person he was.

"This is the only collection of reviews specifically by my son, Andrew. For those who knew him, Andrew's commitment to universal values of social justice, egalitarianism, environmental causes, and his widely caring nature, will live on in memory, as will his wonderfully quirky sense of humor, his wide-ranging interests and knowledge of the world, particularly literature, history, and almost everything related to film and TV," Orton says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Orton answers, "I hope that this book will give some sense of who Andrew was to those who have not known him personally or who have not read some of his writing. No one volume could capture this completely of course, but perhaps this will at least give a vivid indication." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/837689-remembering-aj

"Remembering A.J.: A selection of Reviews by Film and TV Critic Andrew Johnston"

By Andrew Johnston and Martha Orton, Ed.

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 512 pages | ISBN 9781663232373

E-Book | 512 pages | ISBN 9781663232366

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Andrew Johnston (1968-2008) was a dedicated egalitarian and citizen of the world, as well as being a brilliantly knowledgeable critic. His career was brief, but distinguished, and he continues to be well remembered in his field.

