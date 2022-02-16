Symmetry Sports Construction Named AstroTurf's 2021 Distributor of the Year

DALTON, Ga., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AstroTurf's Distributor of the Year Award recognizes a distributor-partner for exceptional performance in selling and installing AstroTurf® fields. With the highest volume of synthetic turf sold by an AstroTurf distributor in the nation, the recipient of this year's award is Symmetry Sports Construction of Mount Pleasant, TX. The Texas-based company has been an AstroTurf-certified distributor since 2018.

Founded in 2010, Symmetry Sports Construction is a true turn-key construction company owned and operated by construction professionals. From full stadium construction to lifecycle planning, they provide solutions for all stages of projects and sports facilities. Symmetry utilizes the highest quality components in providing quality installation of AstroTurf® fields and Rekortan® tracks.

"We are extremely humbled, honored, and proud to have been extended this recognition by AstroTurf," said Symmetry CEO Jason Bell. "In just over three years, we have nurtured an amazing kinship between our two companies. I use the word kinship intentionally as I feel very strong about our mutual respect for one another; it feels very much like family."

"I want to thank AstroTurf and all of Sport Group for recognizing the exceptional work of our mutual teams," said Bell. "I especially want to recognize the amazing team at Symmetry for making this recognition a reality. Without their tireless efforts and steadfast focus, this achievement would not be possible. And lastly, I want to give all the honor and glory to God for His grace, favor, and presence in our collective journey. May we continue to build to a higher standard and serve the best customers in the business, the way they deserve."

2021 was filled with numerous high-profile AstroTurf installations by Symmetry Sports Construction, including Rice University, Stephen F. Austin State University, and University of Missouri to go along with expert installations of high schools throughout the state of Texas.

"Symmetry has done an outstanding job representing the AstroTurf® brand," said AstroTurf's Chief Operating Officer Philip Snider. "They have put forth tremendous efforts to enlarge our footprint in the state of Texas and they do it the right way, with honesty, integrity, and passion for what they do. We are thankful for all of the hard work that Symmetry puts into each project in providing these schools and organizations with the best possible playing surface and workmanship."

Symmetry Sports Construction was founded in 2010 with one primary goal in mind—glorifying God by setting the standard in sports construction. Since then, Symmetry has been trusted to build hundreds of high-profile projects, including seven NFL fields and dozens of NCAA fields, and has evolved into a much larger construction company with the ability to facilitate a turnkey approach to sports construction. As part of their mission, Symmetry strives to serve all customers with the same level of commitment, integrity, and respect. Symmetry is Building to A Higher Standard.

For athletes and sports enthusiasts, AstroTurf® has redefined the way the game is played. The brand offers advanced, state-of-the-art, multi-sport, and specialized synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams, and municipalities continue to select AstroTurf-branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. To learn more, visit AstroTurf's website at http://www.astroturf.com.

