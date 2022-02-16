What If You Could Transport Back To The Past And Face Your Demons?

BURLINGTON, N.C., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author DL Grinnell shares a relatable and thought-provoking fictional novel with young adult and adult readers in Hope At The End Of The Road ($19.99, paperback, 9781662840982; $9.99, e-book, 9781662840999).

Grinnell's fictional story introduces readers to Jake Ledger, a 60 year old who catapults back to his senior year of high school. Now, finding himself back in time, Jake meets a beautiful but mysterious young woman who helps him revisit his troubled past in order to confront the demons he left behind 42 years ago. It's an incredible story of two teens who meet, fall in love, and face many challenges together.

While Jake's desire is to settle down happily in one stable home, his mother's criminal activity keeps them continually on the run. However, life changes when they move to Kernersville NC to live with Aunt Hazel the summer before Jake's senior year of high school. With a high IQ and a budding romance with the beautiful Sammi Sullivan, Jake's future seems laden with possibilities. Suddenly, Jake's senior year becomes much more than just school dances and ballgames as his mother's dark demons refuse to remain in the past and Scott Robertson is determined to have Sammi for himself - at all costs. Will Jake persevere and win Sammi Sullivan's heart or will Scott Robertson fight for the girl, even if it means killing the new guy in town?

"I wrote this book to inspire people whose lives have been wrecked by drug addiction, to help them see that no matter how far they have gone, there is always hope," said Grinnell. "So long as you have breath, you can turn your life around. By simply observing life, I have discovered that drug addiction or alcoholism affects not only the abuser but the families of the abuser. Therefore, I have also written this book to help those victims realize that they too can overcome the anger and bitterness that often plagues the family and friends of the addict."

DL Grinnell was educated at Elon University in Elon, NC where he earned a BA in English Education and later earned a master's from Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, NC. Being a former high school English teacher, he has always had a deep love for literature, especially fiction, and has dreamed of being an author since his youth. He currently lives with his wife in central North Carolina. Together they have two children, an amazing son-in-law, a beautiful daughter-in-law and five wonderful grandchildren. His passion is to continue writing novels based on fictional characters that struggle with and overcome the types of real-life issues that we all face. His desire is to inspire his readers to never give up hope, regardless of the obstacles that often block their paths, but to move forward with confidence until their dreams and goals become a reality.

