Compelling Real Life Stories From A Lifetime Of Ministry

JOPLIN, Mo., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author J.S. Butcher shares a lifetime of pastoral experiences in House of Spirits: A Story of Souls Based Upon The True Stories From 301 Wickersham & The Pastor of Howard County ($16.99, paperback, 9781662838583; $26.99, hardcover, 9781662838590; $7.99, e-book, 9781662838606).

Butcher takes readers on an incredible real-life journey – a glimpse of what it meant to be the Pastor of Howard County to so many people over a lifetime. He shares stories of ministry, many broken lives in a broken world, yet an encouraging reminder that Jesus heals the brokenness and gives hope, now and eternal.

According to Butcher, "Jesus spoke of greatness. Jesus said that the greatest among us would be a servant. Is there any greater servant than one who has dedicated themselves to the pulpit ministry and serving one's own community throughout life?" He dedicates this book to those who have done so, and to the one who this book calls, 'The Pastor of Howard County'.

When asked what inspired him to write his book, Butcher said, "In order to save the real life stories of a lifetime of ministry to an entire county of people."

J.S. Butcher received his undergraduate degree from Ozark Bible College in Joplin, Missouri, and received his master's degree from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas. Church has always been a primary focal point in his life. Butcher enjoys writing, teaching, and spending time with his grandson.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. House of Spirits: A Story of Souls Based Upon The True Stories From 301 Wickersham & The Pastor of Howard County is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

