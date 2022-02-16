ñol

A Young Child Overcomes the Need to Fit in by Accepting the Approval of Her Creator

by PRNewswire
February 16, 2022 12:00 AM | 1 min read

ODESSA, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Debbie Scott teaches children their unique value in Christ with Freckle-Face Susie Goes to School ($25.99, paperback, 9781662841361; $35.99, hard cover, 9781662841378; $9.99, e-book, 9781662841385).

Susie spends her first day at school feeling excluded and "different". She imagines that the other children are laughing at her and her copious freckles. At home, Susie's mother explains that God placed every freckle on her face and assures her that she is a one-of-a-kind, precious creation.

"Celebrating differences and living a God-focused life is the root of my happiness…. The talent God gave me is to love people, laugh with them, cry with them, and rejoice in their good times," said Scott.

Debbie Scott is a country girl, wife, mother and proud DeeDee. She has prepared and delivered children's sermons for over forty years, served as children's minister and director of the Children's Department, as well as using chalk art and stick ministry to teach Bible lessons. Scott and her husband live on a cattle ranch riding horses, collecting eggs and walking their dog, Boss.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Freckle-Face Susie Goes to School is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Debbie Scott, Salem Author Services, 254-855-4299, frecklefacesusie@gmail.com

SOURCE Xulon Press

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

