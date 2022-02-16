Author James Hunt's new book "The Haunting of Cindy Hobson" tells the story of Al Haunt, a writer, and Cindy Hopson, an owner-operator of a truck stop, diner, and motel

LINDSAY, Okla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Hunt, who has written a weekly column for a local paper, has completed his new book "The Haunting of Cindy Hobson": a gripping and potent thriller that begins as big-time author Al Haunt arrives at Cindy's All Night Truck Stop, Diner, and Motel. Cindy Hobson, the beautiful, young owner-operator, didn't realize that after the business had been dropped in her lap, after the death of her parents, one day she would have to make the choice of her life—the one decision she didn't feel she could make.

Author James Hunt writes, "Four passengers slept through the ride as they left Marlow, Oklahoma, en route to Wallville, Oklahoma, their next scheduled stop. There were two college students heading back to East Central University in Ada, after a two-week visit with parents and friends in Holly, Colorado. A grandmotherly woman who was traveling on to Paul's Valley, Oklahoma, to visit children. She lived alone now and looked forward to these visits with her son, his wife, and children. It seemed their occupations kept them so engaged they hardly got free time to come see her in Canyon, Colorado. So she decided she'd come to see them. She realized life was too short and people didn't need to get so wrapped up with work, as her son had done, to enjoy friends, loved ones, and life."

Published by Page Publishing, James Hunt's captivating tale follows Cindy Hobson as she is forced to make an impossible choice.

