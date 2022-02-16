Terri Beavers' newly released "He Still Speaks in Parables and Revelation Volume II" is an engaging collection of spiritual lessons based on scripture

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "He Still Speaks in Parables and Revelation Volume II": an inspiring resource for daily encouragement of faith. "He Still Speaks in Parables and Revelation Volume II" is the creation of published author Terri Beavers, a Christian born and raised in the beautiful mountains of West Virginia. She is a life coach who helps others get focused and learn about their strengths and gifts.

Beavers shares, "I remember a time in my earlier days, when problems would arise, I would be scared, confused, and needing answers, so I would run to God. I knew He could solve any problem I had, so I would chase Him hard, reading His Word, going to church, praying, and being mindful of Him all day long.

"Well, once my problem was solved, once the waters calmed down in my life, I went right back to barely even thinking about God. I would go about my days, months, and sometimes, even years without really even acknowledging God at all in my life. I believed in God and I even loved God at some level, but He wasn't a big part of my life. Again, something would happen in my life, another problem, another heartache, another crisis. And what did I do? I ran to God! What does this have to do with discarded empty bottles? You will find the conclusion of this little writing nestled within the pages of this book.

"While out for my morning walk the other day, I was talking to God about comprehending His love for me in my heart and not just my head. I know when I reveal my prayer to you I will expose my weaknesses in faith, but here it is, my prayer that morning.

"'Lord, I need you to help me grasp your love for me. I need to know who you are to me and who I am in you. I need you to manifest yourself to me. I am fighting this fight of faith, but sometimes, I just want to feel your presence in such a way it would be as if my heart swells with your love, to recognize every day of my life.'

"I walk on, the fog is so thick, and I look ahead and can barely see anything. I glance back, the same thing. I hear God speak. What did He say? Find out in this book, He still speaks in parables and revelations."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terri Beavers's new book promotes spiritual wellness and encourages readers to seek a closeness with God.

Consumers can purchase "He Still Speaks in Parables and Revelation Volume II" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "He Still Speaks in Parables and Revelation Volume II," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing