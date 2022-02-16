Sakimah N. Coleman's newly released "Carnegie" is a fast-paced tale of suspense, mental health awareness, and the drive to avenge one's enemies

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Carnegie": a gripping narrative of murder, mayhem, and family ties. "Carnegie" is the creation of published author Sakimah N. Coleman, a loving wife and mother who resides in North Carolina.
Coleman shares, "Carnegie Vitali, a self-made billionaire and hit man/assassin for an Italian mob family and a private organization, who lives a twisted lifestyle, tries to hold his family together by keeping them safe from unforeseen danger. He marries twice and shares children with both of his wives. His first wife never loved him. She only wanted the money. But his second wife, whose faith was strong in God, loved him through it all, hard and unconditionally.
"Carnegie also suffers off and on, dealing with three mental illnesses, multiple personality disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and paranoid schizophrenia. The one that affects him the most is multiple personality disorder, which causes him to turn into some of his alter egos unknowingly. Even though his wife and mother prayed consistently to God and needed him too, he still didn't believe in a God that would make someone mentally ill.
"Ordered to do another job, Carnegie kills a young boy's father, not knowing that he would soon grow up to avenge his father's death. The young man vowed that if he ever saw Carnegie again, he would kill him. Years later, tables turn. His past finally catches up to him, and near tragedy strikes hard, leaving his wife in the hospital with a 10 percent survival rate from a bullet taken in the chest that was meant for him. Feeling helpless, not knowing if his wife will make it through the night, Carnegie puts his differences aside and turns to God for the first time, hoping that his prayers will be answered."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sakimah N. Coleman's new book will shock and delight as readers get to know a cast of multifaceted characters.
Coleman offers a creative balance of realistic issues and compelling fiction within the pages of this fast-paced fiction.
Consumers can purchase "Carnegie" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Carnegie," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.