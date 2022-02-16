A.J Mathews' book "How to Control Your Diabetes Through Health and Weight-Loss Tips" provides an effective roadmap in dealing with any kind of diabetes

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A.J Mathews, a father of four who was diagnosed with diabetes eighteen years ago, has completed his new book "How to Control Your Diabetes Through Health and Weight-Loss Tips": a detailed look into diabetes and everything that surrounds it. This book explores what diabetes is, the people prone to it, and its symptoms and consequences. It also tackles about how insulin works and all the medical ways available for various types of diabetes.

Mathews shares, "This book was designed to assist those who are looking for help to improve their sugar, as well as their A1C levels. Recipes have been added in order to eat healthy meals and live a happier lifestyle. I hope everyone finds something in this book that will help them fight this terrible disease."

Published by Page Publishing, A.J Mathews' substantive read will explore how to prevent and control diabetes; showing that one can still prevent the onset of diabetes or get off medications by maintaining a proper diet and weight loss plan coupled with healthy exercise.

With this book, anyone will definitely find tips on how to regain control of their own life and start living a healthier one!

