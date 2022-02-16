Donald L. Smith's new book "The Surrogate" brings a compelling fight for rights, dignity, and justice in a tale filled with suspense

OOLTEWAH, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Donald L. Smith, a retired medical technologist and assistant medical lab director, has completed his new book "The Surrogate": an engrossing tale that begins when a crime has taken place in town and people start to dig up the matter that has led to the crime. It's about different individuals intertwined with one another by passion and personal motives, connecting a long thread of mysteries and secrets that cook up intrigue.

Smith shares, "A federal judge is executed in New Orleans. An unknown assassin hangs him from a giant oak tree in Audubon Park. A female reporter happens upon the scene soon after it happens and scoops this sensational story for her newspaper. She attempts to follow up story but finds the police baffled. She meets and falls in love with an older FBI agent assigned to the case.

Michael Bannister, the antihero, is embittered and frustrated at the federal judicial and penal systems because he believes his brother and brother's wife died due to callous indifferences of federal judges and prison officers. He conceives a plan of terrorism amid it forcing reforms.

His plan involves recruiting fellow inmates on an extremely selective basis, choosing only those in which unconditional allegiance could be expected.

Federal judges, penal and parole officials are selected for execution. No official is chosen who was ever connected with any of the inmates involved.

The story begins with the first assassination and continues through six executions, during which demands are made for reform.

Murder in cold blood, raw sex, tender love scenes, and bitter irony all join hands to tell this story of unusual suspense."

Published by Page Publishing, Donald L. Smith's intriguing novel is a daring read that involves passion in all kinds. There's murder, there's heat, and there's darkness blanketing the whole town.

Will the people arrive to a conclusion? Or will sins just get piled up one after another?

