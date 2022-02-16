Nykyta Buchanan's newly released "A Letter to Myself: Therapy Done My Way (God Said) Not Ours" is a heartfelt memoir of overcoming abuse and abandonment

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Letter to Myself: Therapy Done My Way (God Said) Not Ours": a potent exploration of healing and determined faith. "A Letter to Myself: Therapy Done My Way (God Said) Not Ours" is the creation of published author Nykyta Buchanan, a loving mother and grandmother who was born in 1972 as a twin to young parents in Detroit, Michigan.

Buchanan shares, "A Letter to Myself is about me being obedient when God said, 'Write the book.' It was the therapy I had been looking for all along, right there in front of me, not understanding that it was not just a gift that God wanted me to write out but something to purify my spirit so that I could pay attention to my spiritual walk on a journey he is taking me through."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nykyta Buchanan's new book is a poignant discussion of overcoming abuse.

Buchanan shares a raw and emotional story of how leaning on God's grace helped her to overcome significant trauma suffered at the hands of those meant to nurture.

