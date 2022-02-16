Nykyta Buchanan's newly released "A Letter to Myself: Therapy Done My Way (God Said) Not Ours" is a heartfelt memoir of overcoming abuse and abandonment

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Letter to Myself: Therapy Done My Way (God Said) Not Ours": a potent exploration of healing and determined faith. "A Letter to Myself: Therapy Done My Way (God Said) Not Ours" is the creation of published author Nykyta Buchanan, a loving mother and grandmother who was born in 1972 as a twin to young parents in Detroit, Michigan.
Buchanan shares, "A Letter to Myself is about me being obedient when God said, 'Write the book.' It was the therapy I had been looking for all along, right there in front of me, not understanding that it was not just a gift that God wanted me to write out but something to purify my spirit so that I could pay attention to my spiritual walk on a journey he is taking me through."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nykyta Buchanan's new book is a poignant discussion of overcoming abuse.
Buchanan shares a raw and emotional story of how leaning on God's grace helped her to overcome significant trauma suffered at the hands of those meant to nurture.
Consumers can purchase "A Letter to Myself: Therapy Done My Way (God Said) Not Ours" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Letter to Myself: Therapy Done My Way (God Said) Not Ours," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.