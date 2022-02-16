Dr. Isaac "Ike" Williams Jr., EdD's newly released "Equipped to Overcome" is an encouraging discussion of the Holy Trinity's presence in one's life

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Equipped to Overcome": an empowering argument for leaning into one's faith. "Equipped to Overcome" is the creation of published author Dr. Isaac "Ike" Williams Jr., EdD, a loving father and grandfather who received his BS degree, his MS degree, and his EdD degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce, formerly East Texas State University.
Dr. Williams Jr. shares, "Conversations with God as we cry out for help. Trials and tribulations are constants in this world. We have troubles, but we choose how we process and deal with them. Our viewpoints determine whether we experience joy, peace, and rest. Once we join God's team, we are led and guided in the right path that leads us to our ultimate destination. We may not realize it, but we have constant companions in our Father, Jesus, and in the Holy Spirit if we would yield, open our eyes, and become aware of their presence."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Isaac "Ike" Williams Jr., EdD's new book will challenge and encourage readers in their faith.
Dr. Williams Jr. shares in hopes of encouraging believers, whether they be new or established, to trust in God's word.
Consumers can purchase "Equipped to Overcome" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Equipped to Overcome," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
