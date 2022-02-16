Author Thomas Rice's new book "My Destiny" is a personal account of the author's experiences and struggles raising a child with special needs as a single parent

SPRING, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomas Rice, the CEO of Nikolas House, a facility that will specialize in the care of all children with special needs, has completed his new book "My Destiny": a powerful and inspiring tale of one father's experiences raising a special needs child, and how it led to the discovery of his calling.

"Sometimes in life, no matter how hard you try, you cannot get away from what is meant to be," shares Rice. "This book entitled 'My Destiny' is my story of how I felt when I was purposefully chosen not only to raise a child with special needs but also to share my experiences of what I've learned so that other families need not spend their valuable time combing through information online to find where to get help for their child."

Published by Page Publishing, Thomas Rice's potent tale of one parent's unending love for their child eventually led him to understand his true purpose in life, which was to create a facility to care for special needs children of all ages that would become Nikolas's House. Through his various experiences, Rice shares his story with readers everywhere as an incredible resource for parents of special needs children and how to navigate the medical community and utilize the different resources available to them.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "My Destiny" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

