Kevin Spells' new book "Poetry the American Way" is a powerful volume of educational poems on the true spirit of the American patriotic way of life

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kevin Spells, a man of determination, has completed his new book "Poetry the American Way": a transformative tome that encourages every American citizen to protect the Constitution and Bill of Rights. The author hopes that the new generation will uphold the sacrifices and bravery of the past generations who loyally fought and died for the greater good of the country.
Spells shares, "Poetry The American Way with a 580-word 'special glossary,' is respectfully written regarding to America's customary 'practical practice of pledge.' To relieve any and all burden of struggle to achieve the 'guaranteed protections' provided within our Bill of Rights Amendments to the Constitution and within the United States Constitution itself. The book is associated with and to some degree towards the mindful American custom. Carried on by tradition of going above and beyond the call of duty for 'peace and democracy with liberty and justice for all.'"
Published by Page Publishing, Kevin Spells' politically driven piece promotes good will to fellow countrymen. The author's experience on the injustice of the state inspired him to create meaningful poems and a special glossary.
This read also reminds everyone that they're entitled to an equal protection from the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Poetry the American Way" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
