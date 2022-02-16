Author Lori Oberman's new book "A Father's Last Stand" is the thrilling tale of a sheriff's quest to find a missing woman and find those that harmed her

SPARKS, Nev., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lori Oberman, an author and lover of watercolor painting, has completed her new book "A Father's Last Stand": a gripping and engaging story that centers on the investigation of a missing woman and the sheriff who must try to solve this cold case.

Published by Page Publishing, Lori Oberman's irreverent tale leaves readers in suspense with every turn of the page, as Sheriff Branch edges closer and closer to finding the culprits he has been chasing for nearly nine months. After a bit of help from Sheila's ex-husband and a surprising confession from a seemingly random arrest in Reno, Branch manages to put the pieces together and see the whole picture.

"A Father's Last Stand" is the continuation of the events set up in Oberman's previous book, "A Mother's Last Breath", also published by Page Publishing. Expertly paced with unique characters and a tragic family secret, "A Father's Last Stand" is the stunning conclusion to the Sheila Strong case that readers won't see coming.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "A Father's Last Stand" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

