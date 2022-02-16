Dorothea Baker Gates' new book "Insight Without Change is Meaningless" is an illuminating piece that helps readers deal with life's twists and turns

WALESKA, Ga., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dorothea Baker Gates, a clairvoyant life coach who got featured in different local radio shows, has completed her new book "Insight Without Change is Meaningless": a metamorphic read that provides knowledge on how to overcome the storms in life. The author uses her Divine gift to shape and reshape the lives of people who are currently dwelling in repetitive uncertainty and despair.

Dorothea shares, "Insight Without Change is a book about dilemmas that individuals have to deal with in their daily lives. The question-and-answer book is quite entertaining. It's as if you're taking a look behind a curtain or eavesdropping on some pretty sticky situations people find themselves in."

Published by Page Publishing, Dorothea Baker Gates' transformative work is meant to guide people find their highest grandest version of their lives possible, to live authentically and harmonious.

The author has been a Clairvoyant life coach for twenty-five years now. She hopes to continue to shed light and hope that bliss is possible to the lives of the people in this book and beyond.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Insight Without Change is Meaningless" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

