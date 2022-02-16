Author Santiago Gomez's new book "2030: The Final Year for Redemption and the Rapture of the Church" discusses the future of the Christian Church

EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Santiago Gomez, who graduated from the school of evangelism in 2004, has completed his new book "2030: The Final Year for Redemption and the Rapture of the Church": a gripping and potent work designed to prepare those who wish to become closer to God.

Author Santiago Gomez writes, "Every human being occupying space in all four corners of the earth qualifies to attend the wedding of the King's Son because we are all either good or bad. All it takes is accepting the Lord Jesus Christ as one's Lord and Savior, and the miracle of being born again takes place. And the new creation gets clothed in Jesus, and this is the only invitation believers are required to attend the wedding and live forever in the presence of the Lord."

He continues, "May every believer in Christ enjoy his trip home as we all are raptured to meet the Lord in the air in the quickly approaching year 2030 to attend the wedding feast of the bride and the groom in the presence of the Father. Amen."

Published by Page Publishing, Santiago Gomez's compelling work shares the author's views of what is to come in the coming years and how to best prepare for the coming events.

