L. Childs' new book "Bringing Out the Goddess in You" is a stirring journey towards self-discovery, clarity, and reigniting the passion in one's relationship

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L. Childs, a grandmother of three and a writer, has completed her new book "Bringing Out the Goddess in You": a mind-clearing read that opens a conversation on sex, passion, and desire in relationships. It is a book that draws out one's inner goddess to thrive and be at her peak. This will open their mind and realize how to embrace an afire love for the long endless haul.

Childs shares, "This is a delicious, intriguingly breathtaking discovery book! You may have thought you knew yourself until you go on a self-discovery. It's very transparent, truthful, and helpful. What it's not is misleading.

We all tend to forget how to keep the fire burning in our relationship. I am here to help reignite that flame. Take a deep breath, clear your mind, and enjoy this delightful reading experience.

This book is like no other, and I hope it helps you."

Published by Page Publishing, L. Childs' interesting account is written for couples, married or in a long-term one. This a refreshing journey that will help individuals find even more spark with their partners and keep the passion aflame in their relationship.

Now step up, and continue lighting that fire.

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "Bringing Out the Goddess in You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing