Michael Sims' new book "Continuance Drama" is an insightful account of the cold, hard truth that lies behind prison walls

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Sims, a promoter of peace who was once a notorious gang member, has completed his new book "Continuance Drama": a riveting read about a notorious gang member who struggled in prison for thirty-nine years. He revealed in this piece that there are more than two million gang members within the penal system. He intends to shed light on the battles and ideologies of the gang society, as well as to disclose the rampant corruption within the American prison system.

"The book is a compelling story of how Michael Sims reformed and redeemed himself from the violent life as a notorious gang member. He turned his life around and has become a passionate activist against violence. This book is his way of reaching out to the younger generation, to transform their anger and aggression into positive energy."

Published by Page Publishing, Michael Sims' informative tale is a great example that hope exists for prisoners. The stigma that surrounds prisoners and former prisoners are also discussed in Sims' honest and remarkable work. As a member of a gang, he discloses the principles and values upheld by the gang society.

Through this work, the author hopes to encourage younger generations to deter criminal behavior.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Continuance Drama" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

