Alora Johns's newly released "The Adventures of Eli and Tig" is an exciting tale of friendship and adventure with an unexpected ending

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Eli and Tig": a charming tale that begins with a chance encounter and ends with an exciting twist. "The Adventures of Eli and Tig" is the creation of published author Alora Johns, a dedicated educator
Johns shares, "Eli is always up for an adventure! He and his new friend, Tig the Pig, enter an imaginary land where things are not always what you would expect. Farm animals, zoo animals, and a baseball game all combine to make an exciting adventure. A surprise ending to this fun trip into the land of imagination leaves Eli wanting to come back again for more adventures."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alora Johns's new book is an imaginative and vibrant adventure for juvenile readers.
Johns shares both an engaging narrative and expressive imagery for the enjoyment of readers from any background.
Consumers can purchase "The Adventures of Eli and Tig" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Adventures of Eli and Tig," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.