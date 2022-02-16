Alora Johns's newly released "The Adventures of Eli and Tig" is an exciting tale of friendship and adventure with an unexpected ending

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Eli and Tig": a charming tale that begins with a chance encounter and ends with an exciting twist. "The Adventures of Eli and Tig" is the creation of published author Alora Johns, a dedicated educator

Johns shares, "Eli is always up for an adventure! He and his new friend, Tig the Pig, enter an imaginary land where things are not always what you would expect. Farm animals, zoo animals, and a baseball game all combine to make an exciting adventure. A surprise ending to this fun trip into the land of imagination leaves Eli wanting to come back again for more adventures."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alora Johns's new book is an imaginative and vibrant adventure for juvenile readers.

Johns shares both an engaging narrative and expressive imagery for the enjoyment of readers from any background.

Consumers can purchase "The Adventures of Eli and Tig" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Adventures of Eli and Tig," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing