Betty Johnson's newly released "My Faith, My Cancer, My God: How I Relied on God during My Darkest Moments" is a moving discussion of survival and faith

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Faith, My Cancer, My God: How I Relied on God during My Darkest Moments": a potent look into the real experience of cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survival. "My Faith, My Cancer, My God: How I Relied on God during My Darkest Moments" is the creation of published author Betty Johnson, a loving wife and mother who was born and raised in Florida.

Johnson shares, "There are times we may wonder if our faith is enough. However, I found out that without my faith, my journey with cancer would have been so much more difficult. And to see how God worked during my journey was awesome, and my faith grew to greater heights. I suddenly realized that my story could help someone else who may be struggling with their faith or with their own journey. At the end of the day, I came to realize that God is always there for me and all those who believe in His name, Jesus Christ. It is a blessing to see how God is answering prayers even before we can say them. He knows our every need. The journey was not easy; there were times I couldn't eat or could hardly get out of bed. I came to dread each week I had to go for treatment. I also knew that God would see me through. It took some time for me to recover from the emotional and physical scars of my cancer treatment. Trying to put my journey in writing was bittersweet. Reliving each day of my treatment was painful, and at the same time, I was overwhelmed with joy of God's goodness and mercy. God had delivered me from cancer and brought me through one of the most difficult times of my life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betty Johnson's new book is an emotionally charged look at a life-changing experience.

Johnson shares in hopes of bringing encouragement to others facing a similar fight against a deadly disease.

Consumers can purchase "My Faith, My Cancer, My God: How I Relied on God during My Darkest Moments" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "My Faith, My Cancer, My God: How I Relied on God during My Darkest Moments," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing